New Alvin Kamara mural pops up in Bywater neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS-- Check out this new giant mural of Saints Running back Alvin Kamara on St. Cladue Avenue in the Bywater.

Artist Devin DeWulf made this mural on the side of the New Orleans Arts Center building.

He wanted to make this mural despite the Saints losing the NFC Championship game because of that horrible no-call by the referees.

He feels like this mural will help to keep the Who Dat Nation positive!

"Kamara is my favorite player on offense. He's kind of a mythical figure in my mind. Nobody can tackle him and he's such a unique person with his personality and sense of fashion. All that stuff," he said.

No word yet if Kamara has seen this mural yet.

If you want to check it out for yourself, it is located at 3330 St. Claude Avenue.