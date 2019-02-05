× MONDO: Duplantis Crowned National Athlete of the Week

Baton Rouge, La. – Fresh off his Carl Maddox Field House record and 2019 world leading mark of 5.87 meters (19’ 3”), Mondo Duplantis has been named the Division I Men’s National Athlete of the Week by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Duplantis stood out as the premier performer on not only the collegiate stage, but the world stage this past weekend. His mark of 19’ 3” was the best jump around the globe this year and it bettered his previous school record of 19’ 1.5” that he set in his collegiate debut. The clearance of 19’ 3” also gave him sole possession of the NCAA lead as he distanced himself a bit from Matt Ludwig of Akron, who also cleared 19’ 1.5” a few weeks ago.

Competing in Baton Rouge for the first time as a collegian, Duplantis started his performance with a clearance of 5.52 meters (18’ 1.25”). After missing twice at the height of 5.67 meters (18’ 7.25), Duplantis regathered and cleared the must make bar. He then progressed to 5.87 meters (19’ 3”) and cleared that world-leading height on his second attempt. The clearance of 19’ 3” is the second best in indoor NCAA history behind Shawn Barber’s 5.91 meter (19’ 4.75”) clearance in 2015. With the clearance of 19’ 3”, Duplantis surpassed Jacob Davis of Texas for No. 2 on the indoor NCAA list.

Duplantis becomes the first LSU male athlete and only the sixth freshman to receive this indoor award since it began in 2015; Tori Bliss (2015) is the only other indoor National Athlete of the Week that LSU has had.

Article courtesy of LSU Sports Information Department.