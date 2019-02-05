× Man accused of driving out of state to have sex with minor

Johnson County, IN (WRTV) — A Johnson County man is accused of soliciting sexual images from a minor online and then driving to Tennessee to have sex with that minor.

Gary Lynch, 39, was arrested in Greenwood following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation began in December 2018 after several cyber tips came in from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children claiming a man was “enticing a minor” in Tennessee to take and send images of a sexual nature over social media.

Investigators later discovered that Lynch had also met up with the same minor in Sumner County, Tennessee and engaged in sexual activity on more than one occasion.

Lynch is currently being held in Johnson County until he can be extradited to Tennessee where he will face formal charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, solicitation of a minor and aggravated statuatory rape.