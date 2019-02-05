Lunar New Year Celebrations in New Orleans 🎆

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Students and staff at the International School of Louisiana will celebrate the start of the Lunar New Year later today. There will be performances by middle school Chinese student dance groups and guest artists who will perform a traditional Lion Dance. The celebration will be capped off with fireworks. The fun starts at 3:30 this afternoon at ISL's uptown campus.

And Tet Fest is this weekend in New Orleans East. It's a free celebration of the Vietnamese New Year. There will be Lion Dances, live music, delicious food, and more at Mary Queen of Vietnam church. Tet Fest runs Friday through Sunday and it's free!