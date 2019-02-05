× John Ehret High School vandalized

MARRERO, LA.- Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a vandalism incident at the John Ehret High School.

According to Ted Beasley, Communications coordinator for the Jefferson Parish Public School System, the damage consisted of broken windows and damaged computers.

He went on to say that it appears that the damage was done overnight.

Beasley also sent WGNO a letter that was distributed to parents of John Ehret students this morning.

Here’s what it said:

“All students and teachers at Ehret are safe. At some time last night or early this morning, vandals entered our campus and caused extensive damage. JPSO is on site investigating and contractors are beginning to make repairs. We will make the necessary adjustments to operate a regular schedule.”

We’ll bring you more on this developing story as it becomes available.