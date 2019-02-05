Food for Thought (and dinner). Take a tour of new food pantry in St. Tammany Parish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACOMBE, La - It's what's for dinner in St. Tammany Parish.

And on the menu for lunch and breakfast.

It's the new food pantry opening in Lacombe, Louisiana.

It's open now because of a partnership between Second Harvest Food Bank and the New Orleans mission.

It's open to serve a part of St. Tammany Parish that has needed more food pantries.

The new Mission Pantry Lacombe is open because of a $75,000 grant from Walmart. With the money, the food pantry bought a refrigerated truck which makes it possible to pick up food from retailers in the area.

And the new truck will be able to move perishable food from the Second Harvest main headquarters across the lake in Harahan.