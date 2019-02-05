× Deployed troops to receive 400 king cakes from Randazzo’s Camellia Bakery

NEW ORLEANS – Randazzo’s Camellia Bakery will be sending 400 king cakes to U.S. troops deployed overseas.

Adorned in red, white, and blue sprinkles, the 400 king cakes will be packaged and picked up on February 6.

2019 marks the 16th anniversary for Operation We Care, a non-profit organization formed in Ponchatoula.

Friends and family of overseas servicemen and servicewomen collect items and raise funds to ship monthly care packages to our military overseas.

Randazzo’s Camellia Bakery announced that they will be generously donating 200 of the king cakes.

The remaining 200 king cakes will be purchased using donations received by Operation We Care.

If you would like to donate to Operation We Care, you can do so here.