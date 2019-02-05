Carla’s Menu: Tito’s Ceviche & Pisco

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - On this Carla's Menu I'm taking you to an authentic Peruvian restaurant, Tito’s Ceviche & Pisco. This quaint little restaurant and bar is located in uptown on Magazine street and makes you feel like you are stepping into Peru.

The executive chef and owner, Juan Lock, says he opened the place back in August 2017 because, “They didn't have any Peruvian food in the area it's something nice to have that something different from other places."

Chef Juan is half Chinese, half Peruvian and was born and raised in Lima, Peru. He’s been in New Orleans for 28 years. He says Peruvian cuisine is a mix of Japanese, Chinese, Spanish, Italian and African—that’s why it tastes so wonderful.

Dishes featured:

Ceviche Nikkei

Arroz con Pato

Arroz con Mariscos

Lomo Saltado

