Black History Month: At the Finding Our Roots African American Museum in Houma

HOUMA, La.-- Louisiana is so rich in culture and sometimes tracing our roots is not easy. In honor of Black History Month we take you to the Finding Our Roots African American Museum.

Margie Scoby is the museum's president and she told us about the place.

Scoby says, "We are located on 918 Roussell Street in Houma, the Finding Our Roots African American Museum. We go back to the Revolutionary War until the present time. It's such a rich history here as a people. Learning that our people built the bridges, put down the sidewalks, built the cabins and also the plantation homes. Our people built this parish."

Scoby also said, "I felt compelled to put something to say we are here. We are working on a research center, and with that research center we are compiling as much information as possible about African-American families. They will be able to come out and research here for who they are and where they came. Many people want to know that. The Harris family came in and wanted to know who they were. Their family came from that Georgetown slave sale. The Harris families resided on the Barrow's plantation, but these people are one of the largest landowners now in the Smithridge area."

The Finding Our Roots African American Museum is open every day except Sunday, from 10am to 3:30 pm.

