Bag of Donuts inducted into Louisiana Music Hall of Fame

NEW ORLEANS – Bag of Donuts secures its spot as the first cover band to be inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame.

Rock ‘N’ Bowl New Orleans will be hosting an induction celebration and concert to honor the band.

This event will take place on March 13, at 7 P.M. Tickets can be purchased here.

“We are honored and humbled to represent New Orleans as the first cover band in the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame,” Said Jerry Christopher, bassist and vocals for the group. “After three decades and counting, the most beautiful part is that we all continue to love what we do – although there are challenges, we feel blessed to be a part of Louisiana’s music scene and look forward to spreading our love for music across the US.”

Bag of Donuts members include Bobby Hoerner, lead voclas, Jonathan Hoerner, guitar and vocals, Jerry Christopher, Jr. bass, and Kevin George, drums.

The New Orleans-based cover band has been performing across the US for over three decades, and by now, they are used to breaking records.

The band has played French Quarter Festival nine times, and has made 20 appearances at NFL, NBA and PGA events, including in Miami, FL during Super Bowl 44.

The make-up and extravagant costume clad band were also the first cover band the play New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and the first cover band to sell out New Orleans’ House of Blues.