What a milestone for the Wheel of Justice!

NEW ORLEANS -- The first Wheel of Justice report on WGNO aired in April of 2008. Nearly eleven years later, the crime fighting segments have reached a major milestone, 400 arrests.

To get there, we've worked with everyone from detectives to crime victims. There's no way the Wheel of Justice gets all the credit for the arrests. The real credit goes to police and to people who phone-in their tips.

The latest arrest cover crimes in New Orleans, Slidell, Madisonville, Mandeville and Covington. Click on the video button at the top of this page to see our report.

And remember, if you know anything about a crime that could help police identify or locate a suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So now, 400 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.