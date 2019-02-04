× Tulane Golf: Rosenberg Tied for First at UCF Challenge

ORLANDO, Florida – Tulane University sophomore Jennifer Rosenberg carded a career-best 68 and is tied for the lead after one round at the 2019 UCF Challenge. Rosenberg was consistent throughout the day as she logged 14 pars and four birdies to lead the way for the Green Wave.

“Everything was really solid for Jennifer today,” head coach Lorne Don said. “She was patient and when she had chances she was able to convert her opportunities. She just played great and I think for the rest of our team it showed them that they were capable of doing that as well.”

The three-day event is being held at the par 72, 6,349-yard Eagle Creek Golf Club. As a team, Tulane fired an opening round of 290 and are just seven strokes out of fifth place and 11 of out of first. The Green Wave closed the day in 14th-place. Tulane’s opening round score of 290 is its second lowest score in any round this year.

“I think the conditions really made for some low scoring,” Don said. “There was not a lot of wind today so you could really be aggressive on every hole.”

Rounding out the Green Wave’s starting lineup was freshman Isabella Cardenas (tied for 51st, 73), senior Laura Munoz (tied for 63rd, 74), Haydyn Gibson (tied for 73rd, 75) and Gabrielle Correia (tied for 83rd, 76).

The College of Charleston leads all teams after it fired an opening round score of nine-under-par, 279.

Article courtesy of Tulane Sports Information Department.