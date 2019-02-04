× Tulane Football: Spring Game set for April 13th

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University football team will look to build off the momentum from its impressive 2018 campaign with the start of its 2019 spring practice schedule. Tulane announced on Monday that it will open spring practice on Tuesday, March 12 and take part in 15 practices, which will include the annual spring game.

The Green Wave’s annual spring game will be held at Yulman Stadium and will kickoff at 10 a.m.

Following the spring game, fans are encouraged to head over to Greer Field at Turchin Stadium for the Tulane baseball team’s matchup against USF. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.

Tulane closed the 2018 season with a victory over Louisiana-Lafayette in the AutoNation Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla. The Green Wave finished the year by winning five of their last six games en route to winning a share of the American Athletic Conference West Division title.

Tulane will open the 2019 regular season on Thursday night, Aug. 29 against FIU.

Article courtesy of Tulane Sports Information Department.