Tulane Bowling: Top Ten Finish at PVAMU Invitational

ARLINGTON, Texas – The No. 6 Tulane bowling team capped solid weekend on the lanes by finishing 10th at the Prairie View A&M Invitational at the International Training and Research Center in Arlington, Texas. The Green Wave finished the competition going 8-5 on the weekend, knocking down 12,164 pins for a weekend pin average of 184.3. Tulane battled to a 3-2 record in the Baker portion of the tournament but rebounded to go 4-2 in the traditional matches and split the bracket finals on Sunday.

“After a rough scoring day on Friday we were able to use what we learned to perform better on Saturday and Sunday. I am content with our winning record this weekend and our team dynamics in a very tough field,” head coach Hayley Veitch said.

Senior Tiera Gulum and junior Madison McCall paced the Green Wave individually, finishing in eighth and ninth place, respectively. Gulum finished one pin shy of matching her season high with a 245 and knocked down 1,212 pins to finish with an average of 202.00, while McCall rolled a new season high for the year with her own game of 245 and finished just behind with 1,209 pins and an average of. 201.50. Before getting to the bracket finals, the Green Wave had to take care of business in the final traditional match of the weekend against Southland-rival Sam Houston State. Tulane did just that, defeating the Bearkats by 10 pins in an 872-862 victory.

Tulane made quick work of the Texas Southern Tigers in the opening bracket match, earning a clean sweep in four games 183-159, 182-179, 231-141, 179-150. In matchup of bracket winners, the Green Wave next took on Farleigh Dickinson, needing a deciding seventh game to decide a winner with FDU earning the victory 4-3 (198-212, 195-151, 213-201, 158-203, 202-227, 186-205, 210-167).

Saturday saw Tulane open with a 990-950 win over eventual champion Arkansas State, moving on to another big win over hosts Prairie View 930-819. The squad dropped the next two matches to Stephen F. Austin and Maryland Eastern Shore but bounced back in the final match of the day with an 887-851 over Texas Southern. In that game Crystal Singh rolled a game of 256, a new season high for the freshman and the highest game for any bowler on the team this season.

The Green Wave opened competition on Friday at the ITRC by knocking down 4,465 pins for an average of 178.6 and going 3-2 on the day.

Tulane began the event by earning an 882-864 victory over the second-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers. However, the Green Wave suffered a 1,018-811 setback to No. 1 Mckendree and 1,067-945 loss to No. 3 Vanderbilt in the next two contests The squad rebounded by posting a 946-913 win over the seventh rated Farleigh Dickinson Knights and ended the day with an 881-846 win over North Carolina A&T, the No. 11 team in the country.

“Even though we only have a short time to prepare for the Sunshine State Classic, we will pick a few things to fine tune to make our next tournament more successful,” Veitch said.

Tulane will be back in action next week, taking part in the Sunshine State Winter Classic in Orlando, Florida. The event is hosted by Sacred Heart University.

Final Standings

No. 4 Arkansas State No. 3 Vanderbilt No. 1 McKendree No. 10 Stephen F. Austin No. 5 Sam Houston State No. 11 North Carolina A&T No. 8 Maryland Eastern Shore No. 2 Nebraska No. 7 Farleigh Dickinson No. 6 Tulane Prairie View A&M Texas Southern

Tulane Individual Rankings (pin avg.)

Tiera Gulum (202.00) Madison McCall (201.50) Veronica Petrinec (177.50) Crystal Singh (188.20) Isabelle Lee (169.50) Hailee Hammond (166.00)

Article courtesy of Tulane Sports Information Department.