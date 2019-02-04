× Southeastern Track: Women’s Team Finishes Third at Jaguar Invitational

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern women’s 4×400 relay team of Dekayta Alex, Jamira Patterson, Angel Collie and Maya Jackson finished third at the Jaguar Indoor Invitational track meet Sunday at the Birmingham CrossPlex Facility. The meet included SLU, Alabama-Birmingham, Alcorn State, Jackson State, Lee (Tenn.), Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Mercer, Meridian CC, Mississippi Valley State, Samford, South Alabama, Texas State. Patterson and Alex also had solid showings in the 400m. Patterson, a Killeen, Texas native who won the 400m at the McNeese Indoor II in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Jan. 25, finished fifth Alex, a senior from Natchitoches, Louisiana, finished sixth. Senior Aareion Jackson, after winning the 200m McNeese Invitational, finished fourth in the event Sunday. Sophomore Destinee Jeanpiere also had a good performance Sunday finishing fourth in the 60m. The Kenner, Louisiana native just missed her personal best of 7.70 crossing the line Sunday at 7.71.

“The girls competed very well,” said second-year SLU track head coach Corey Mistretta. “And now we have a much better idea of where we are and where we need to go. I look forward to getting back to the track this week.”

Southeastern will be back full squad Friday, Feb. 15 at the LSU Twilight Indoor Meet in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Article courtesy of Southeastern Sports Information Department.