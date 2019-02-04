Shorthanded Pelicans take on Indiana, 3 could return Wednesday

The Pelicans, 23-30, host Indiana, 33-19, Monday night at the Smoothie King Center. Game time is 7.

New Orleans, depleted by injuries has lost 5 of its last 6 games. Anthony Davis, who asked to be traded one week ago, practiced Monday and said he still wants to play. He’s out with an index finger injury. Here’s Davis at shoot around Monday.

The Pelicans expect to have forward Julius Randle, and guards Elfrid Payton and E'twaun Moore back for Wednesday night's game at Chicago.

Center Jahlil Okafor has provided the Pelicans with a big boost. In the last 7 games, he's recorded four double doubles. He scored 27 points in a victory at Houston.

Okafor is on his third NBA team in the span of 14 months. He said that has made him better.