Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Nick

Nick is a 7-year-old white and tan Maltese mix.  He weighs about 9 pounds and he’s heartworm negative.  He’s a little bit special, as he has an old neck injury that effects his balance.  Nick gets around well and this does not stop him from living a normal life.  His foster mom says that he is the sweetest.  He loves to be held and he puts his head on your shoulder.  He has a great appetite and love treats.  Nick also likes to talk a lot; he uses his voice to let you know when he’s hungry and wants attention.  He’s working on his potty training but it takes some time!

Nick is in a foster home.  For more information email: adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org.  To complete an application, please visit: https://animalrescueneworleans.org/adoptfoster/.

Dogs: The adoption fee is $200 and includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a microchip, heartworm test, and heartworm treatment if required.

