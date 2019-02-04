× Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Nick

Nick is a 7-year-old white and tan Maltese mix. He weighs about 9 pounds and he’s heartworm negative. He’s a little bit special, as he has an old neck injury that effects his balance. Nick gets around well and this does not stop him from living a normal life. His foster mom says that he is the sweetest. He loves to be held and he puts his head on your shoulder. He has a great appetite and love treats. Nick also likes to talk a lot; he uses his voice to let you know when he’s hungry and wants attention. He’s working on his potty training but it takes some time!

Nick is in a foster home. For more information email: adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org. To complete an application, please visit: https://animalrescueneworleans.org/adoptfoster/.

Dogs: The adoption fee is $200 and includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a microchip, heartworm test, and heartworm treatment if required.

