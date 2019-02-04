Pelicans fall to Pacers, Davis cleared to practice, Gentry says block out the noise

It was a busy Monday in Pelicans land, and not all concerned Monday night’s game with Indiana, one the Pelicans lost 109-107.

Darren Collison, a former first team all rookie selection in New Orleans, hit a clutch three with under two minutes to play. He scored 22 points.

Monday, trade rumors about Anthony Davis continued to swirl. The Lakers have reportedly upped their offer for Davis, trying to convince the Pelicans to make a deal before Thursday’s deadline.

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said his team is unaffected by the rumors.

Anthony Davis, out with an index finger injury, has been cleared to practice. Even if he is not traded before the deadline, it is unclear if Davis has played his last game in New Orleans.

Davis could yield a significant trade bounty this summer, and the Pelicans could protect their investment by simply making him a healthy scratch.

Jahlil Okafor scored 25 points, and grabbed 13 rebounds for New Orleans against Indiana.