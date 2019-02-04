Officer accused of killing fellow cop now under house arrest

ST. LOUIS, MO — The day after Officer Nathaniel Hendren bonded out on his involuntary manslaughter charge, we watched St. Louis Police internal affairs officers enter his duplex. They brought out a storage container and other items from the home on Dover Place in South City. It`s no longer a crime scene, as it was cleared by investigators last week.

Hendren wasn’t home. We found court records indicating his house arrest is about two hours outside of town, in Boone County.

Officer Hendren faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the shooting death of fellow officer Katlyn Alix. Charging documents say he and Alix were playing with a gun when he shot her.

Hendren was on duty, pulling the trigger on a 38 revolver. He drove officer Alix to the hospital where she died. Then he reportedly beat his head against the back window of a police cruiser until it broke out. He still showed a black eye a week later.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner criticized the police investigation in a letter to St. Louis Police chief John Hayden. She claimed police investigators obstructed blood tests and inappropriately decided it was an accidental shooting before investigating. Gardner said, “We have to we hold our city accountable for these actions of these officers involved.”

Chief Hayden was outraged over the accusations calling them, “unwarranted, certainly untimely, and absolutely irresponsible!”

Katlyn Alix`s family hired high profile attorney Scott Rosenblum to be a watchdog over the investigation.

There`s been a lot of rumors and innuendos and they`re really interested in learning the truth about what happened to their daughter. Alix`s sister could barely talk through tears at a news conference Wednesday. Her mom and dad asked the public to stop spreading rumors about their beloved ‘Katie.’

The victim’s Mother Aimee Chadwick said, “Everybody that knew Katie loved Katie,”

The victim’s Father Ron Alix said, “We can use as much support as we can get. She`ll be in our hearts every day, every minute.”

More than a dozen family members attended court the next day, hoping Hendren would remain locked up.

Alix`s husband, also a St. Louis Police Officer, was among those asking the judge to stay firm on the bond.

The judge questioned Hendren`s defense calling the shooting an accident and saying in open court – “You do not point a muzzle at anything you do not intend to shoot.” He then doubled Hendren`s bond to $100,000 but allowed 10% down. A relative, from Boone County paid it. The courts are allowing Officer Nathaniel Hendren to live at a secret location there, but he`ll wear an ankle bracelet from a Boone county – “court authorized monitoring group.”

The shooting is now being reviewed by a Grand Jury. We expect to hear its findings at any time. Officer Hendren`s next scheduled court date is March 3rd.