WGNO News with a Twist Movie Tickets for a Year Contest

To celebrate this year’s Oscars®, WGNO News with a Twist is giving away a year’s worth of movie tickets from Atom Tickets.

Watch WGNO News with a Twist all week long Monday-Friday, February 18-22 at 5:00 PM for the secret keyword of the day.

Each day, enter that day’s new keyword and register to win!

One (1) selected Grand Prize winner will receive movies for a year through the Atom Tickets app.

Ten (10) First Place Prize winners will each receive a pair of movie tickets on the Atom Tickets app.

Don’t miss the Oscars® live on WGNO on Sunday, February 24.

Official Rules linked below the contest entry form.

“Academy Awards,” “Oscars” and the Oscar statuette design are registered trademarks, and the Oscar statuette is a copyrighted property, of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (A.M.P.A.S.), and are used under permission. This Contest is not sponsored or administered by A.M.P.A.S. or Atom Tickets.

