LionUp: Southeastern Tennis 4-0 Shutout Win against Alcorn

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana women’s tennis team opened a six-match road trip with a 4-0 victory over Alcorn State Sunday afternoon at the Alcorn Tennis Courts. The Lions improved to 2-1 with the victory, while Alcorn fell to 0-6 this spring. The depleted Lady Braves only had four players available for Sunday’s match. SLU took a default win on the No. 3 court and clinched the doubles point on No. 2. Himani Mor and Bernadette Dornieden defeated the ASU pair of Klavdija Bukovec and Veronika Pytilkova, 6-3.

Southeastern quickly took a 3-0 lead in singles play, as Ceci Mercier (No. 5) and Flory Bierma (No. 6) earned default victories. Putri Insani secured the victory with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Bianca Birkenstock on No. 1. Vicky Scholz, Ximena Yanez and Dornieden were all leading their respective singles matches when the match was stopped. Southeastern will continue its road swing with a 4 p.m. match at UL Lafayette on Friday, Feb. 8.

Southeastern Louisiana 4, Alcorn State 0

Singles:

No. 1 Putri Insani (SLU) def. Bianca Birkenstock (ASU) 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 Vicky Scholz (SLU) vs. Anastasia Vaganova (ASU) 6-4, 2-3, unfinished

No. 3 Ximena Yanez (SLU) vs. Klavdija Bukovec (ASU) 6-2, 3-2, unfinished

No. 4 Bernadette Dornieden (SLU) vs. Veronika Pytilkova (ASU), 6-1, 5-4, unfinished

No. 5 Ceci Mercier (SLU) won by default

No. 6 Flory Bierma (SLU) won by default

Doubles:

No. 1 Bierma/Katya Cornejo (SLU) vs. Birkenstock/Vaganova (ASU) 3-5, unfinished

No. 2 Dornieden/Himani Mor (SLU) def. Bukovec/Pytilkova (ASU) 6-3

No. 3 Mercier/Scholz (SLU) won by default

Article courtesy of Southeastern Sports Information Department.