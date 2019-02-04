Krewe of Tucks to poke fun at NFL & Goodell in parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- When you go to the Krewe of Tucks parade this year you can expect to see some Saints-themed humor and satire.

This year's 2019 theme is: "Tucks Get Sick," but now Tucks says they are sicker after the NFC Championship game which left the Saints without a trip to the Super Bowl.

The Krewe of Tucks decided to re-work their signature theme float to poke fun at the Los Angeles Rams, the NFL, and Roger Goodell.

Tucks decided to do this to send a message that the Who Dat Nation stands behind our team no matter what!

Lloyd Frischhertz, Captain of the Krewe of Tucks said, "Our theme float this year will get sicker than just Tucks Get Sicks our theme. We are going to have a bunch of Saints players on the float. We'll have some nice designations to represent that fateful Sunday when the Saints actually won that game, but it was stolen from them. Look for our float to reflect that."

Tucks rolls Uptown on Saturday, March 2nd.

For more information about the Krewe of Tucks, click HERE.

The "News with a Twist" krewe rode in Tucks last year. Take a look:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video