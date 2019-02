Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cutoff, La. - King cake of the day is back!

Today we're heading to the Cajun Pecan House located in Cutoff!

Mega from the Cajun Pecan House told us about one of their more interesting flavors: the Pecan Joy! "It's coconut and pecans. Instead of putting the colored sugar, we drizzle chocolate on top. So you get a version of the Almond Joy but we're the Pecan Joy.'

They make about six thousand king cakes during the Mardi Gras season, and you can order any flavor combination you like!