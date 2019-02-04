× It’s official: Super Bowl ratings plummeted in the New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Saints fans made good on their word and boycotted the Super Bowl in massive numbers.

The game had a 26.1 household rating in the New Orleans area, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Last year, the Super Bowl pulled in a 53 household rating, meaning approximately 50 percent more households tuned into the big game last year.

More local households watching TV yesterday jumped from 73.6 last year to 76.9 this year, however, according to Nielson.

That means more people in the New Orleans area were watching TV during the big game, but fewer than half were actually watching the Super Bowl compared to last year.

To that, we can only say one thing: WHO DAT!