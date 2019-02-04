Galatoire Foundation hosts 13th Annual Mardi Gras Table Auction

NEW ORLEANS – The Galatoire Foundation is hosting it’s annual auction this evening, benefiting the New Orleans Police & Justice Foundation, and VIA LINK.

The event will take place Monday, February 4.

Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be served at 5:30, and the auction will begin at 6:30 P.M.

During the lively auction, guests will bid on table reservations at Galatoire’s for Friday, March 1st.

100% of the auction proceeds will benefit the New Orleans Police & Justice Foundation, VIA LINK and the Galatoire Foundation.

Since 2006, the Galatoire Foundation has hosted dozens of Christmas and Mardi Gras table auctions.

Proceeds from these auctions help to support local non-profit organizations.

Over the last 12 years, more than $1.7 million has been raised for local charities.

Interesting in joining the auction? Purchase your bidding paddle here.