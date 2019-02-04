Foo Fighters cancel sold out New Orleans shows

An update on the upcoming New Orleans, LA shows. Please read below. pic.twitter.com/kC5gVyB4ju — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) February 4, 2019

NEW ORLEANS – A social media post explains that the Foo Fighters have cancelled and re-scheduled their upcoming shows at the Fillmore.

The band says one of their members was injured while performing in Atlanta during Super Bowl weekend.

The Foo Fighters were set to be the first performance at the grand opening of the newly renovated Fillmore New Orleans.

The sold out concerts were scheduled for February 15 and 16.

Now, the events will be held on May 15 and 16.

All tickets for the original dates will be honored.

Refunds will be given to those unable to attend the concerts on the new dates, however refund requests must be submitted before Monday, February 18.