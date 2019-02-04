× Five on it: Barrios Named Player of the Week for the Fifth Time this Season

FRISCO, Texas – For the fifth time this season, Nicholls State University’s’ Cassidy Barrios is the Southland Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, conference officials announced Monday. All Southland weekly awards are presented by MidSouth Bank. The honor gives Barrios to most in the SLC this season and matches the five she won last year en route to being named Southland’s Player of the Year.

Barrios averaged 22.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in the Colonels’ two games for the week, and broke the program’s 32-year old career scoring record in Nicholls’ overtime win at rival Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday. She also became just the sixth player in Southland Conference history to make 500 career free throws after an impressive 18-of-20 outing at the line for the week.

A native of Raceland, Louisiana, Barrios posted game-highs against the Lady Lions in four categories with 23 points, 16 rebounds, six assists, and four blocks, while committing no turnovers. Earlier in the week at first-place Lamar, she registered 21 points and eight rebounds.

Article courtesy of Nicholls State Sports Information Department.