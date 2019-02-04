‘First Lady of Golf Architecture’ Alice Dye passes away at 91

NEW ORLEANS – Alice Dye passed away on February 1, after a long and illustrious golf and architecture career.

Born in Indiana in 1927, Dye started playing golf at just 11-years-old.

Over the next 60 years, Dye would go on to win 11 Indianapolis Women’s City titles and nine Indiana Women’s Golf Association Amateur Championships.

Dye, her husband Pete, and their two sons joined together to become one of the top design teams of American golf courses.

The legendary team went on to design more than 150 golf courses across the globe, two of which are in Louisiana.

TPC Louisiana in Avondale and Belle Terre Country Club in Laplace were both designed by Pete and Alice.

“Alice’s passion for the game was contagious as she always searched for new ways to make the game more exciting and challenging while also helping to make it more accessible for women, children and families,” said Dr. Jeffrey H. Patchen, president and CEO, The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

In 2018, Pete & Alice Dye’s first putting experience opened at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. This was their last collaboration