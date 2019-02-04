× Christina Aguilera invites New Orleans band who dissed her to sing with her in Vegas

NEW ORLEANS– Christina Aguilera is now inviting the New Orleans band who dissed her and told her she couldn’t sing with them on stage to come to Las Vegas to sing with her!

Despite the diss, the Pop superstar told Andy Cohen on his show “Watch What Happens LIVE with Andy Cohen” that she’d love to invite the New Orleans band to sing with her. Watch the clip below:

Aguilera told Cohen, “It was a funny moment. I was not getting a microphone. It was an odd thing, but yeah he can come to my stage and sing with me anytime. Come to Vegas. Let’s do it!”

Now the whole thing was a misunderstanding between Christina and the band, Claude Bryant & the All Stars. It happened back in November while Christina Aguilera was in New Orleans for a concert at the Saenger Theater. At the concert, Aguilera told a funny story about how she went to a New Orleans bar and the band wouldn’t let her do an impromptu performance with them on stage.

Twitter user Marchaund Jones @meezy1991 provided WGNO-TV with this video of Christina Aguilera talking about the incident during her show.

Here's the interaction between the band and Christina Aguilera provided to WGNO-TV by @drmediapro on Twitter.

My wife is in New Orleans and last night at the bar she was at, comes in @xtina!!! She asked the house band if she can sing a tune and... Nope! As if she was denied?! That would have been so cool to see her sing. More to the story Christina? pic.twitter.com/NoWTwkYfyL — drMediaPro (@drMediaPro) November 9, 2018

Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez talked exclusively with band leader Claude Bryant of Claude Bryant and the All Stars who were playing at Cafe Negril on Frenchmen Street when Christina Aguilera asked to sing a song with them.

"I'm sorry Christina, I just didn't recognize you! I didn't recognize her because she had a cap over here head and over her eyes. She was in a jersey. She didn't introduce herself to me, but she had very soft hands and that got my attention. I asked her if she wanted to dance and she said that she wanted to sing. I started playing the beginning riff of the song, 'No, No, No,' by Bob Marley but then her bodyguard picked her up off the stage, and she left," Bryant said.

Claude Bryant apologized to Aguilera and even performed a song for her and tribute to her and their weekly reggae show at Cafe Negril the following week.

