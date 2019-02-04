× Boyz II Men surprise doctor

LAS VEGAS– Doctors live a busy life, and don’t always have time to go to concerts, right? Well, one doctor got the thrill of a lifetime when she attended a Boyz II Men concert in Las Vegas at The Mirage.

Tiffany Davis-Garcia, MD not only went to the concert, but she was surprised with a serenade on stage from Boyz II Men and even got to hug member Shawn Stockman.

The hit-making R&B group crooned their smash hit, “End of the Road” to her. She’s obviously so busy she even went onstage still wearing her scrubs from work.

Tiffany posted to her Instagram: “Almost didn’t make it to the concert but I did!” I betting she’s glad she took time to do something nice for herself, since she’s always helping others.

Davis-Garcia works at Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center in Las Vegas. She’s doing her surgery residency.

Take a look at the magical moment between Tiffany and Boyz II Men:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video