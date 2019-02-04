× Boil water advisory issued for Upper and Lower 9th Ward

NEW ORLEANS – The Sewerage and Water Board has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for the 9th Ward.

Under the boil water advisory, it is recommended that residents do not consume tap water until further notice.

Those in the effected areas should only use bottled, or boiled water for drinking, cooking, cleaning, etc.

The advisory includes the Lower 9th, as well as portions of St. Claude, Bywater, Florida, and Desire areas.

Properties east of Almonaster Boulevard to the Industrial Canal are also effected by the advisory.

This advisory does NOT apply to New Orleans east.

The boil water advisory was issued due to water pressure dropping below 20 psi.

The drop happened around 10 A.M. and lasted for less than 15 minutes.

Pressure has since returned to normal, and the SWBNO is investigating the cause.

INSTRUCTIONS FOR BOILING WATER

Bring water to a rolling boil in a clean container for a full minute. If the water has a flat taste afterward, shake it in a bottle or pour it from one container to another.