Saints fans boycott Super Bowl with parties & parades all over NOLA

NEW ORLEANS-- The entire Who Dat Nation is sending a message to the NFL and that is don't mess with Saints fans! Today instead of watching the Super Bowl, several anti-Super Bowl and boycott parties and parades were held all over New Orleans.

Dat Dog, Slim Goodies Diner, Tracey's, Pythian Market and Rock-N-Bowl are all a few of the many businesses boycotting the Super Bowl today. There was even a "dunk the referee" fundraiser at Dat Dog, where Saints fans could throw a ball to dunk the referee in a water tank!

At the Magazine Street Block party, Jeni's ice cream and Willa Jean teamed up to cheer up Saints fans with free ice cream and king cakes. You may recall Saints Coach Sean Payton said that after the horrible loss he ate Jeni's ice cream and watched Netflix. Jeni's is based in Columbus, Ohio.

There was a huge "Boycott Bowl" held on Fulton Street with musicians like The Vettes, Choppa, Big Freedia, Rockin' Dopsie, and the Brass-a-holics all playing in support of the Saints.

The "No Call Funeral & Second Line Parade" was held this morning on the Riverfront. Saints fans showed up to put to rest their frustrations over the way the last season ended with the "no call" for pass interference and helmet to helmet.

There was also another Saints-themed parade in the French Quarter in Jackson Square this afternoon.

All of this proves how much the Who Dat Nation loves our team no matter what!