× Brees wins Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Atlanta, Ga. — Saints quarterback Drew Brees was recognized by the league Saturday as the winner of the 2018 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The award, which is voted-on by current NFL players, goes to the player they think “best demonstrates the qualities of outstanding sportsmanship on the playing field, including fair play, respect for opponents and integrity in competition.” Along with the hardware and recognition, Brees will also get a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to go toward any charity that he chooses.

The process started by each NFL team nominating one of their players for the award, then a panel of former players selected 8 finalists– 4 from each conference. From there, each NFL team submitted a consensus vote for one of the 8 finalists, but could not vote for their own player if he was among the finalists. Brees beat-out Calais Campbell (DE, Jaguars), Antonio Gates (TE, Chargers), Andrew Luck (QB, Colts), Eric Weddle (S, Ravens), Vernon Davis (TE, Redskins), Joe Staley (T, 49ers) and Tramon Williams (CB, Packers).

The award, which is named for the late Pro Bowl Hall of Famer Art Rooney, Sr., was founded in 2014. Past winners include Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (2017), Colts running back Frank Gore (2016), Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson (2015) and Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald who won the first Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award in 2014.

Brees’s award was one of many handed-out Saturday night at the annual NFL Honors ceremony in Atlanta. Here’s a list of the other NFL players receiving recognition: