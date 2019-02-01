Top 5 Super Bowl Halftime Shows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Super Bowl weekend is here and a lot of people just watch for the Halftime show...

The INSIDER ran a poll asking over 1,000 people which Super Bowl halftime show, within the last 10 years, was their favorite.

Let’s jump to number 5... It took place right here in New Orleans! In 2013, Beyonce reunited with Destiny’s Child. She performed "Love on Top," "Crazy in Love," and "Halo." While Destiny’s Child performed "Bootylicious" and "Single Ladies."

At number 4... 2018’s Justin Timberlake performance featuring “Selfie Kid” Ryan McKenna! Timberlake performed a tribute to Prince along with "SexyBack," "Cry Me a River," and "Can't Stop the Feeling” to name a few...

At number 3... is Coldplay’s 2015 performance. Coldplay’s halftime show included appearances from Beyonce, Bruno Mars, and Mark Ronson... who brought the house down with "Formation" and "Uptown Funk."

Lady Gaga’s 2017 Super Bowl halftime show came in at number 2. Gaga rocked out to "Poker Face," "Born This Way," and "Telephone."

And at number 1... a second appearance by Bruno Mars! He performed "Locked Out of Heaven," "Treasure," and "Billionaire" in 2014; with a surprise appearance by Red Hot Chili Peppers front man Anthony Kiedis!

Do you agree or disagree with the list? Who was missing?

