Police investigate accident with injury involving a school bus

ALGIERS, LA.- The NOPD is on the scene of an accident with injury involving a school bus and an SUV.

Initial reports say that there were children in both vehicles at the time of the crash.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Behrman Highway and Behrman Place when a black Toyota SUV broadsided a school bus.

No word on how many people were injured in the crash or if any of them are children.

We’ll bring you more on this developing story as it becomes available.