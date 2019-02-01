× Pet friendly fundraiser on Saturday at NOLA Bark Market

NEW ORLEANS – Happening Saturday, a fundraiser to launch a local photography business, and to benefit Animal Rescue New Orleans (ARNO.)

Organized by Lady Walker, owner of WildHeart Family Pet Portraits, the pet friendly event is happening at the NOLA Bark market.

Guests can expect live music, photo ops for you and your pet, a silent auction, and lots of free king cake!

More than 10 local business have donated their products and services for the auction.

The market is located at 3041 N. Rampart, and the event will last from 1 P.M. to 3 P.M.

See a list of all available auction items here.