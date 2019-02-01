The ‘van Gogh of LEGO’. Want tickets to see the first ever Louisiana show?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENNER, La - Do you like the LEGO?

Do you love and are you in love with LEGO?

This is your weekend.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is at Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center in Kenner, Louisiana where LEGOS have invaded and taken over.

It's called LEGO BrickUniverse.

It means more than 45,000 square feet are filled with LEGO bricks and LEGO lovers from all over.

It's not just a chance to look.

It's a chance to get your hands on. Come on and touch these LEGO bricks here.

Some ideas of where to spend your time.

There's an Architecture Building Zone.

There are big, big LEGO displays of all kinds.

For young kids, there's the LEGO DUPLO Build Area.

It's Louisiana's first ever LEGO convention.

