Man saves woman’s life thanks to The Office tv show

NEW ORLEANS — An Arizona man used CPR that he learned from a 10 year old episode of The Office to save a woman’s life!

The Arizona Daily Star was the first to report that 21-year-old Cross Scott found a woman unconscious and locked in her car.

He broke in to discover that she wasn’t breathing. Scott, similar to Michael Scott of Office fame, has zero emergency training… but remembered Michael Scott’s character doing CPR to the tune of the Bee Gees’ song “Stayin’ Alive.”

That song having the perfect tempo for chest compressions.

Within just a few moments, the woman was breathing and was taken to the hospital. She has since been released.

