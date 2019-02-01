Hit-and-run driver who caused fiery I-10 crash arrested

METAIRIE – A 36-year-old Marrero man has been arrested for causing a fiery crash on I-10 that damaged an overpass and backed up traffic for seven hours.

Brandon A. Eserman was driving a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis on January 9 when he failed to merge properly at the Power Boulevard entrance to I-10, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Eserman sideswiped a Volvo 18-wheeler truck on the passenger side and then sideswiped a guardrail before driving off.

The truck crossed over the center lane, flipped, and burst into flames.

The driver of the truck suffered moderate injuries, according to police.

Traffic was backed up for seven hours on the eastbound lanes and two hours for the westbound lanes, and it took crews 11 days to repair damage to the bridge from the fire.

Shortly after the crash, someone called the LSP to report Eserman’s vehicle, which was parked in front of a house in the 1000 block of Edenborn Avenue.

Damage to Eserman’s vehicle matched damage to the truck and guardrail, and DNA evidence inside the vehicle matched Eserman, according to the LSP.

He has been arrested and charged with Hit and Run, Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Negligent Injuring, Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, and Fraudulent Inspection Certificate.