Guy thinks he’s stealing opioids, totally steals laxatives

NEW ORLEANS — A Florida Man is behind bars after stealing what he thought were Hydrocodone pills, but they turned out to be non-prescription laxatives and not powerful prescription opioids.

56-year-old Peter Emery took the pills from a “lock box” at his victim’s home.

The pill bottle was labeled “Hydrocodone” but the bottle actually contained Equate Gentle Laxatives, which promises “predictable overnight relief” from constipation.

Emery quickly realized his mistake. This was not his first run-in with the law. Talk about instant karma!

