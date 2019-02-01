Get your man a Beard Bouquet this Valentine’s Day

NEW ORLEANS — We brought you their Christmas light beard decorations over the holidays… now Firebox has created “The Beard Bouquet.”

The 9 rose clips are available online for $14.99. Their adopted slogan? “Why put flowers in a vase when you can put them on your face?”

The LAD Bible got their hands on the Beard Bouquet and created an unforgettable tutorial on Facebook…

One comment under the video says, “If my husband did this, I’d divorce him.”

Get the Beard Bouquet here.

