Five Louisiana health centers to split multi-million dollar grant

NEW ORLEANS – A multi-million dollar grant has been awarded to Louisiana, and will be split among five health centers.

Senator John Kennedy announced the recipients of the Department of Health and Human Services $8.4 million grant.

In Metairie, Jefferson Parish Human Services Authority will receive a $1.2 million grant.

In New Orleans, MQVC Community Development Corporation will receive a $1.1 million grant.

Also in the Crescent City, the New Orleans AIDs Task Force will receive a $1.6 million grant.

Morehouse Community Medical Centers, Inc. in Bastrop is to receive a $2.1 million grant.

In Mansfield, Casse Dental Health Institute will receive a $2.3 million grant.

“Our Louisiana health centers provide first-rate care to the vulnerable folks in our community,” said Sen. Kennedy. “These grants help our health centers continue to provide quality, primary health care.”