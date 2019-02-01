Father of Saints superfan Jarrius Robertson charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, wire fraud

LAPLACE, LA – Jordy Robertson, the father of New Orleans Saints superfan Jarrius “JJ” Robertson, has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, wire fraud, and witness threatening.

Jordy Robinson had an initial hearing on the charges on February 1, and there will be a second hearing on February 4, according to Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Debbie Webber.

On October 24, 2018, a task force made up of DEA agents and various local law enforcement officers searched the Laplace offices of JJ Robertson’s “It Takes Lives to Save Lives” foundation as well as the Reserve home of Jordy Robertson.

Webber said the foundation, which grew out of JJ Robertson’s own struggles to secure life-saving liver transplants, was essentially operating as a business out of the LaPlace office.