Drew Brees waxes philosophical about devastating NFC Championship loss

ATLANTA - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees talked about the infamous missed call in the NFC Championship game that ended the team’s season on a sour note.

Brees is in Atlanta for this weekend’s Super Bowl, but he waxed philosophical about why the Saints were at home instead of gearing up for the big game.

“I’ve lived my life by worrying about the things that I can control,” Brees said. “I know that there were things that happened in that game before and after that call that were within our control that we could have done better that would have resulted, I think, in a win. It’s unfortunate that the most obvious of those things was the no-call, because, arguably, you do the math, and we would have been kicking the football with 15 seconds, and we’d probably be here. But I focus more on the plays that we could have made that would have gotten us here anyway.”

Head coach Sean Payton made his first comments on the controversial call earlier this week, saying he turned to Netflix and ice cream to dull the pain and disappointment of the devastating missed call.

But the team will make it past this low point.

“We’ve got to be able to get past that, and we will,” Payton said. “We’ve got good leadership on this team. I don’t know that you ever completely get over it, but you do get past it.”