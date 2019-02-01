City Park mocks Goodell at their end of season Saints Celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Employees of City Park had a little fun today while hosting a Saints celebration.

Donning Saints jerseys and black and gold gear, the City Park staff took some awesome group pictures and videos.

The video above, shows the staff playing a classic game of "pin the nose on Roger Goodell."

Another shows the group cheering and throwing yellow flags.

A large banner reads, "Thank you Saints for a great season, City Park believes."

A big, beautiful, black and gold cake had the message, "New Orleans City Park is proud to be in that number."