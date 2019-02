BATON ROUGE – According to WBRZ, a police officer was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash.

The crash happened off of Tiger Bend Road in Baton Rouge.

The officer was rushed to a hospital.

The accident was reported around 2:45 P.M.

A GMC Sierra collided with the officer’s motorcycle.

It is believe the officer was escorting a funeral procession at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story.

We will update information as it becomes available.