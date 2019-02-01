× Anthony Davis breaks his silence on his future with the Pels

NEW ORLEANS – Superstar power forward Anthony Davis breaks his silence about leaving the New Orleans Pelicans.

Davis says his decision to leave the Pelicans has nothing to do with the fans, organization, teammates, or community. That this is his decision, something he just wanted to do.

“I feel like it’s my time. I gave the city, organization, and fans everything I feel like I could,” said Davis. “I don’t know how long I want to play this game. People’s careers are short. I feel like its my time to move on.”

Davis says the news was leaked by an outside source, not he or his representation.

He says they wanted to keep everything in house, out of respect for the organization.

Davis says he never gave the Pelicans an ultimatum, timetable, or destination, just that it was his time to move on.

He said going into this season he had high hopes. “All I know is New Orleans. You don’t know how long you are going to play this game. I feel I am in my prime and I want to take advantage of that.”

Davis says he chose now to make the announcement so the Pelicans organization has enough time to make the best possible decision.

Davis is still under contract until a trade deal is complete.

As far as the rest of the season goes, Davis said, “My intention is to play. I’ve been working to get my finger back healthy. I plan to play.”