Waiting to hear from Davis

New Orleans -- Anthony Davis is scheduled to talk to the media on Friday afternoon for the first time since Monday's news that he officially wants out of New Orleans.

"It was within his right to do to ask for that," Gentry said. "So it's out there and the one thing we can't do as coaches and as players and as a team is that we can't let that, number one, be an excuse for us and number two, affect the way we think or what we try to do."

Davis has been at the center of trade talks since then, as everyone has their eyes on the Pelicans franchise waiting to see what their next move will be. You've got the Lakers trying to make a deal before the February 7th NBA trade deadline, the Celtics getting their offer on a silver platter for the end of the season, and a host of other teams trying to come-up with their own competitive offers to land the now 6-time NBA All-Star. AD was just named a reserve for this year's All-Star game on February 17th.

Davis, who's missed the last 6 games because of a finger sprain, was at both Tuesday and Wednesday's game on the bench but left promptly after their loss to the Nuggets.

"I feel like even with Anthony here, he's still very encouraging," said Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday. "He's definitely a team player and ultimate professional. But as a team, I think we're trying to feed off each other, help each other out. Across the board everybody's adding to the game in the way that they can."

When asked if Davis will play even when his finger is better, this is what Head Coach Alvin Gentry had to say: "If a guy's able to play and he's on the roster, we're going to play him."

The other question around the team since Davis asked to be traded is how's the vibe in the locker room? Is it awkward at all?

"No, it's not awkward at all," Gentry said. "I think if you ask every guy in the locker room, they'll tell you the same thing. He's the same guy. He asked to be traded but he's the same guy. All of a sudden his personality didn't change and all of a sudden every body in the locker room, we don't feel differently about him at all. It's just one of those things and we'll have to manage it as an organization and he'll have to manage it as an individual and we'll get through the whole thing."