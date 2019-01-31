Raising Saints fans in Broncos territory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FIRESTONE, CO -- Kristen Baker grew up being a Saints fan. She's from Pineville, Louisiana. For the past 14 years, she's been a kindergarten teacher in Firestone, Colorado.

So perhaps you can take the Saints fan out of Who Dat territory, but you can take the Who Dat out of the Saints fan. For all 14 years, Baker has encouraged her students to wear Saints gear to school. They chant 'Who Dat?' in class. They even throw pep rallies for the team. It makes for great photos and videos.

This year, the kids have been tagging Saints running back Mark Ingram with all of their Instagram posts. And guess what, he noticed. In fact, this week the kids threw a 'Saints Shoulda Been in the Super Bowl' pep rally, and Ingram sent them a video message to thank them for the support.

Mark Ingram is also the name of the class guinea pig. It used to be Jimmy Graham, but we all know what happened with him, so changes were made.

Baker says she doesn't get to see many Saints games in the Superdome these days, but she was there for the big 'no-call' playoff loss. She also says that she saw the team win the Super Bowl in 2010. It was a win that she started dreaming about when she was a 13-year-old girl. For more on that -- and to see the kids celebrate the Saints season -- click on the video button at the top of this page.