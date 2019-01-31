Let Youth Empowerment Project get you ready for Mardi Gras

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Youth Empowerment Project is offering offering affordable custom throws and bikes next door for all your Mardi Gras needs.

It's a chance to save a buck but also help the young people of YEP.

"I love diamonds and pearls, and I actually like the fleur de lis that represents our city,” YEP Thrift Works Designer Joshua Kirkland said.

"A lot of things happen for Mardi Gras,” Brice White said. “We sell a lot of bikes, and we've got some some people making some pretty cool stuff because people come here to get some throws and costumes and things like that. You've seen some of the designed shoes that Josh has started with this year."

So for your Mardi Gras needs, give them a shot.

The Youth Empowerment Project's Bike Works and Thrift Works is located at 1604 Oretha Castle Haley.

29.940240 -90.079651